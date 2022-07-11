News18 Assam initiates proactive campaign Fight the Flood – Stand with Assam

11th July 2022: Assam – the land of blue hills and red river – is struggling with the worst-ever flood of decades. Nearly 53.94 lakhs of people across its 32 districts have been severely impacted by the extreme water surge. Streets have turned into rivers, houses into relief camps, as villagers barely survive with zero availability of basic necessities such as food, water, and electricity for weeks. To combat this misery, News18 Assam-Northeast on 6th July 2022 launched ‘Fight the Flood – Stand with Assam’, a unique campaign urging viewers to donate to the CM’s relief fund and accelerate rehabilitation.

It is high time when we all should come together and join hands for the brothers and sisters of Assam. This special campaign focuses on in-depth reporting with hardcore facts and a total combat against fake news in the flood-stricken areas. It will highlight the unsung heroes, who work tirelessly to rehabilitate people trapped in the flood zone. Encouraging this initiative is Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has appreciated the channel for creating a platform that raises this national concern for Assam.

Let us stand together to help Assam tide over this difficult hour. Join this special initiative by News18.

Your smallest contribution to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund can save lives.