News18 Assam- Northeast introduces a special Initiative with ‘UPSC Conversations, Lets Crack; NorthEast’ Campaign

~ The month-long campaign will focus on providing a deeper understanding of the key issues surrounding the UPSC examinations in the Northeast Belt ~

08th December 2021: In India, the civil-service examinations conducted by UPSC are undoubtedly one of the most renowned examinations. Ideally, the central bureaucracy should have equal representation from every part of the country. However, it has been observed for decades now that a couple of states have taken a substantial pie, while aspirants from other states, particularly those in the Northeast, have failed to make it in the league.

As a socially responsible channel, News18 Assam- Northeast launches a special initiative ‘UPSC Conversations, Lets Crack; NorthEast’ on 5th December. Every Sunday, the channel will present thought-provoking conversations to raise awareness and identify possible solutions to increase participation from this region.

By far, no study has been conducted to analyse and understand the reason for the low success rate or relatively few candidates opting for UPSC examinations from the North-East region. Despite being talented, and hard-working, the North-East has lagged far behind in delivering significant numbers of bureaucrats since independence. The reason why this lag occurs is a big question on everyone’s mind, including parents, teachers, serving and retired Assamese bureaucrats and even regional politicians.

To decode the same, the channel’s month-long campaign will analyse the present situation and will also involve all necessary stakeholders in determining the core causes of the problem. The campaign will also highlight the success stories and will showcase how academia can provide a ground for developing a conducive academic environment for success in UPSC examinations.

Tune-in to News18 Assam NorthEast on 5th December – 26 December, every Sunday 7.50 PM