News18 Assam Northeast successfully hosts the 2nd Edition of Shrimoyee Awards 2022

~ The glorious event had Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, as its chief guest, who acknowledged and awarded a host of outstanding women who have created a niche for themselves through their sheer hard work and strong will ~

Assam, 29th January 2022: News18 Assam Northeast has always put its best foot forward in raising awareness about the immense contribution of people of the northeast across various walks of life. Leaving no stone unturned to shed the spotlight on the heroes from the region, the channel successfully hosted the 2nd season of the Shrimoyee Awards on 22nd Jan 2022, to acknowledge & felicitate women achievers who have overcome great cultural and social barriers to be the beacon of positive change and become exemplary role models in Assam. The award property acknowledges these struggle and sacrifices made by them to achieve their dreams and inspire others to follow in their footsteps.

Adhering to covid protocols, the event was held at PWD Convention & Training Centre and had felicitated 19 women with an award. Mrs. Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, the renowned entrepreneur, philanthropist, sportsperson, lawyer and head of Pride East Entertainments Pvt Ltd. the largest media house in the region, attended the event as the chief guest and commended the women. The list of women who were awarded for their exceptional work, were Ex. Member of Parliament Mrs. Bijoya Chakravarty, Sahitya Akademi Winners, Anuradha Sarma Pujari and Mrs. Rita Chowdhury, Animal Activist Indira Amma, Ex Principal of KV Mrs. Putoli Boruah, International Shooter Sanjana Baruah, ANM Mrs. Namita Kalita, Cancer Fighter Mrs. Minoti Borhakur, Agricultural Princess Nabanita Das, Banker Mrs. Rupali Kalita and Mrs. Suranjana Dutta amongst others.

The memorable event also witnessed mesmerizing performances by Ms. Pratiksha Pathak – Odissi dancer & winner of Global Cultural Olympiad. This was followed by a performance by celebrity Kathak Dancer Ms. Sunita Kaushik and her team along with a graceful fashion show by “Rent by Christina” and a medley dance by Ms. Pompi Purabi & team.

Expressing her gratitude to News18 for launching such an initiative, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma commented, “Thank you NEWS18 for inviting me as the chief guest and allowing me to honor this Galaxy of empowered ladies. It is a beautiful initiative taken forward by your program SHRIMOYEE. I wish you all the very best for such innovative programs in the near future.”

Speaking on the event, Dr. Sanjoy Paul, Editor at News18 Assam Northeast stated that, “Shrimoyee is an effort to acknowledge and appreciate those special people who have created a niche for themselves.” He further added that “These inspiring women believed in themselves and have achieved great success in life and Shrimoyee awards seek to acknowledge such indomitable spirit. It was a great opportunity for all attendees to be inspired and feel motivated by observing the progress of women surrounding their lives.”

The channel is also appreciative to all their sponsors – Oil India Ltd, State Bank of India, Department of Social Welfare, Government Assam, Sigma Spice, Everyday Salt, I Berry, R D Plus, and Downtown School for their support in organizing the successful awards ceremony.

Tune in to News18 Assam-Northeast on 30th January 2:30 PM and be a part with all the remarkable women’s and learn about their tremendous achievements.