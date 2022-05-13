News18 Assam Northeast’s month-long Anti Tobacco Conversations campaign aims at creating awareness around cancer across Northeast India

Assam, 13th May 2022: In recent years, certain areas of Assam and its neighboring North-East states have witnessed a sudden surge of cancer cases among different communities. One of the most prevalent reasons is the widespread consumption of tobacco, betel nuts, betel leaves and substance abuse on a day-to-day basis by the locals. The need of the hour is to go to the grassroot level and change the perception around tobacco usage among the users. As a brand that is synonymous to bringing accurate and vital news to their viewers, News18 Assam-Northeast has taken it upon itself to highlight this concerning issue and pave the road to find a suitable way out of it. In line with this, the channel is educating the people about the long-lasting negative effects of tobacco consumption and other substance abuse through their month-long programme, Anti Tobacco Conversations, which will be aired every Saturday at 2:30 PM, till May 31.

Through this initiative, the News18 Assam-Northeast will dive deep into the leading causes of cancer and bring to fore how certain lifestyle changes can keep the dreaded disease at bay. Experts’ panels comprising of medical experts, scientists and survivors will discuss the right diet, exercises, mindfulness and techniques to self-detect certain types of cancers. This will help people not to allow any sort of alleviation of the deadly disease, but detect it early on to improve the survival rate.

The initiative, Anti Tobacco Conversations, will conclude on May 31, 2022, on Anti-Tobacco Day and will encourage viewers to consider the day as a new beginning towards a healthier and cancer-free living. To know more, don’t miss this special show every Saturday.