News18 Bangla aims towards a cleaner City of Joy with ‘Sankalpa – The Pledge for a Green World’

x

13th January 2022: A clean and hygienic environment to live in is a necessity for every living being. The rising population has highlighted the pressing need to look after our surroundings and work towards a sustainable environment, one city at a time. With these thoughts in mind, News18 Bangla has taken a resolution to raise awareness towards important issues in our day-to-day life for a cleaner and greener City Of Joy with their new initiative SANKALPA — The Pledge for a Green World.

For those who are not aware, Kolkata has emerged among the top ten most polluting cities in the world, according to a recent assessment by IQAir, a Switzerland-based climate organisation. The rapid human population pressure and anthropogenic activity has led to an increase in dumping of untreated urban and industrial sewage, as well as other pollutants, into the river Ganga. To promote awareness on all these pressing issues News18 Bangla has launched the campaign this month. Through its initiative, the channel will address different social challenges through various television campaigns.

The larger focus of Network18 is to rebuild a new world where people are informed about consequences of imbalances in nature, and make progress towards a safer, secure, healthy, peaceful and resourceful life. Apart from showcasing the issues and facts about pollution, the campaign will also involve discussions with experts and stakeholders. Individuals, public and private bodies will also be invited on this platform to discuss their stories and journey towards the fight against pollution.

To follow the latest updates and discussions around the campaign, tune in to News18 Bangla every Saturday, 7.30 PM. Let us all join hands and pledge for a better world!