News18 Bangla hosts inaugural edition of educational Conclave ‘Sikkhai Sampad - Let's study in Bengal’ in Haldia

1st July 2022: A nation’s social, economic, and scientific progress depends heavily on education. Upholding the prospects of education for overall student community in West Bengal, News18 Bangla held the inaugural edition of ‘Sikkhai Sampad – Let’s study in Bengal,’ an educational conclave in the city of Haldia, East Midnapore district of West Bengal, on June 22.

With Sikkhai Sampad, News18 Bangla aims to spread awareness in selected suburban towns in West Bengal to highlight the various opportunities in education and higher studies offered by the various academic institutions of West Bengal. In order to contribute positively to educational advancement, the inaugural conclave empanelled eminent educationists such as (Prof Samit Roy, Chancellor, Adamas University & Chairman, rice Group), the GM-Marketing of East for Indian Oil Corporation- Mr. Sukrit Dutta and Professor (Dr) Sibaji Pratim Basu, Vice-Chancellor of Vidyasagar University as speakers respectively. West Bengal consumer affairs minister Manas Bhuiyan graced the event as the chief guest.

During the sessions, the speakers discussed the significant educational advancement in West Bengal and initiatives to be taken to attract educational aspirants from within and outside the state. The sessions were followed by an awards ceremony, in which News18 Bangla felicitated two underprivileged students named Narayan Sahu and Sunanda Maiti, who won over all financial obstacles and scored brilliantly in their Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations respectively. The ceremony also honoured educator Asim Bera, from East Midnapore, who sought to reform education at the grassroot level.

Chief guest Mr Manas Bhuiyan thanked News18 Bangla for undertaking this initiative in the East Midnapore district and wished the channel the very best for similar upcoming endeavours across the state of West Bengal.

Witness the remarkable initiative on 2nd July, Saturday at 11.30 AM, 5.30 PM and on 3rd July, Sunday at 11.30 AM 5.30 PM, only on News18 Bangla.