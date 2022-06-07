News18 Gujarati honours educational institutes and stalwarts of Gujarat at Gyan Ratna Awards 2022

7th June 2022: Education is a country’s backbone for it aids technological advancements as well as helps citizens learn a host of skills, values, and gain knowledge. Furthermore, education helps improve citizens’ economic and financial well-being, as well as decide their aspirations. Gujarat, with a literacy rate of 78.03% as per the 2011 Census, is advancing in the ideal direction when it comes to educational development.

Taking this very thought forward, News18 Gujarati hosted – Gyan Ratna Awards 2022, an education summit and awards ceremony, that honoured educational institutions who have effectively contributed to society by providing superior education and future leaders. The daylong event held on 30th May 2022 had Gujarat’s Education Minister, Shri Jitu Vaghani as its chief guest. In addition to shedding light on the government’s vision and goals for the education sector, the eminent politician also announced the ministry’s decision to provide maximum funding to education in the year’s fiscal budget. He also presented awards to deserving state institutions that have contributed to Gujarat’s educational advancement and congratulated the awardees.

The Awards also featured several distinguished educators participate in two-panel discussions, where they shared their opinions and road plan for the future of education in Gujarat and India. Dr. D M Patel, Principal, D A Degree Engineering & Technology, Mr. Sameer Pandya, Honorary Secretary, K J Institute of Engg & Technology, Vadodara, and Prof. Snehal Nagarsheth, School of Architecture, Anant National University participated in the first-panel discussion and shared their valuable opinions on the topic ‘Engineering opportunities in Gujarat.’ This was followed by experts such as Prof. Bhaskar Bhatt, Director – School of Design, Anant National University, and Dr. Dharmesh J Shah, Director – Technical Courses, Sankalchand Patel University, Visnagar sharing their expert insights on the topic of ‘Foreign Immigration’ at the second panel.

Witness the prestigious award ceremony only on News18 Gujarati on 12th June, Sunday at 10.30 AM.