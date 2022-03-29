News18 Gujarati’s Shreshtio Nu Sanman applauds prominent achievers from the state

29th March 2022: Gujarat has been scaling unprecedented heights of development and growth consistently for years, and huge credit for these rapid strides goes to the achievers from different fields. As a voice of inspiration in the region, News18 Gujarati constantly recognizes and lauds these role models and their success stories through various awards and felicitations. In its most recent effort, News18 Gujarati conducted Shreshtio Nu Sanman, an evening to honour the talented faces from Central Gujarat, in the presence of chief guests C. R. Patil (President, BJP Gujarat) and Harsh Sanghavi (Home Minister, Gujarat).

At the ceremony, the chief guests highlighted their vision for the state and their dream to create better opportunities for the citizens of Gujarat. The event also witnessed a panel discussion on Charotar as a Growth engine of Gujarat, focusing on education, industry, and agriculture. Dr. Utpala Kharod, Provost Bhaikaka University; Kantibhai Bhuva, Senior Vice President, Vithal Udhyognagar Industries and Dr. B.D. Patel, Retired Professor and Head Agronomy, Anand Agricultural University chaired the panel discussion in the presence of the who’s who of the city.

A total number of 19 awardees were recognized at the ceremony, which celebrated the achievement of such sharp minds who have made a mark for themselves with their passion, dedication, and hard work. These performers along with leading the change in their respective fields have also played an instrumental role in the betterment of society and the state.

Catch the complete coverage of the ceremony on 3rd April at 12.30 pm, exclusively on News18 Gujarati.