News18 India outperforms Star, Sony & Zee in terms of reach

December 2022, New Delhi: The country’s number one Hindi news channel News18 India has outperformed popular GECs in terms of reach.

As per BARC data, News18 India has outperformed top general entertainment channels such as STAR Plus, Sony and Zee TV with a cumulative reach of 9.95 crore (BARC; Cume reach ‘000: HSM; TG 2+; Avg. Wk 44 – 47’22). According to BARC data, the cumulative reach of STAR Plus stood at 9.16 crore, whereas the cumulative reach of Sony and Zee TV stood at 7.92 crore and 7.90 crore respectively.

In Hindi news genre, News18 India has been number one in terms of both viewership and reach for over three months now.

This week too News18 India has continued its dominance as the leader in the national Hindi news channel segment with 15.7% (Wk. 47’22, 24 hrs, TG: 15+, HSM), as compared to TV9 Bharatvarsh’s 14.0%, AajTak’s 13.2% market share and India TV’s 12.6%.