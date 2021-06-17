News18 India’s brings a special show “Virat Vishwa Vijeta” on World Test Championship Finals

New Delhi, 17th June 2021: 144 years after the first cricket test match was played, history will be made again. The first ever World Test Championship launched by the ICC will culminate in the final match to be played between India and New Zealand in Southampton, UK. The entire cricketing world will have its gaze fixed on this historic match which has been two years in the making. Cricket crazy India will of course be rooting for its team to lift the maiden World Cup. News18 India, the country’s leading Hindi news channel, has announced a special show – Virat Vishwa Vijeta to bring all the excitement of this eagerly awaited game to the viewers

Starting the 17th of June the channel will bring a special preview show wherein top cricketing experts and former India players Kiran More and RP Singh will extensively analyse the upcoming day’s play. Each day through the course of the match, the show will present a comprehensive breakdown of the game’s situation including key highlights and will have the experts opine on what they believe India’s strategy should be in order to win. Hosted by Network 18’s top anchor Anand Narasimhan and supported by the channel’s UK correspondent Sanjay Suri, the programming aims to keep viewers ahead of the game.

Watch Virat Vishwa Vijeta 3 PM Onwards from 17th – 23rd June only on News18 India

About Network18 Group

