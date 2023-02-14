News18 Kannada announces 100 days’ canter activity

14th February 2023: News18 Kannada, Karnataka’s leading news brand, is preparing for the upcoming Karnataka Legislative Assembly Elections with a special campaign called Chunavane Chaduranga. Under this same campaign, News18 Kannada is starting Chunavana Chakra – a canter activity that will cover major constituencies around Karnataka. This campaign is an effort to rally support and increase voter turnout in preparation for the upcoming political elections. The program, organized by News18 Kannada, aims to educate and engage citizens on the importance of participating in the democratic process, exercising their right to vote, and to know and understand their views.

The campaign is open to all citizens and will take place in major places in Karnataka including Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Tumkuru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Shivmogga, Udupi, South Canara, Chikkamagaluru, Hasan, Kodagu, Mysuru, Chamrajnagar, Mandya, Ramnagar, Bangalore rural, and others. This campaign will begin in the upcoming days of February and will go on until April. Citizens are encouraged to attend and bring their friends and family members to take part in this opportunity to learn more about the political process and make their voices heard.

Chunavana Chakra, which began on February 10, 2023, is a platform for voters to air their grievances and seek answers from their MLAs. It was flagged off by a renowned Sandalwood director Yograj Bhatt. As a part of this activity, real-time ground reporting with News18 Reporter and voters presenting their points of view will be live on-air. This will be a 100-day campaign with 100 episodes in which branded vehicles will visit multiple cities and towns in the region. This will provide a platform for citizens to hear from local political leaders, engage in discussions on key issues affecting the community, and learn about the voting process. The campaign Chunavane Chaduranga is sponsored by Ullas Agarbatti, Ffreedom App, and Amrith Noni.