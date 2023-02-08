News18 Kannada is back with its annual Varshada Kannadiga 2023 to applaud and felicitate the achievers

February 2023: Through its flagship property Varshada Kannadiga 2023, News18 Kannada continues its legacy of lauding and celebrating extraordinary achievements in various sectors. The signature event will be grander and bigger this year, with an exceptional list of talented awardees. Varshada Kannadiga acknowledges and recognises ordinary people’s unrecognised and extraordinary feats in an annual ritual to honour talent that often goes unnoticed.

As a prelude to the event, News18 Kannada hosted a Jury Meet on 4th February 2023 at The Chancery Pavilion, Bengaluru, in the presence of an esteemed panel of jury. Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute, presided over the assembly. This assembly included a jury of eminent dignitaries such as M.A. Saleem; IPS Bengaluru Traffic Police Commissioner, Anuradha T K Rtd; Scientist ISRO, Dr. Chaitra Harsha; Managing Director Vipragen Biosciences, Dr.Vasundhara Bhoopathi; Writer, Priyanka Upendra, Actress, and Dodda Ganesh; Former Cricketer.

The prestigious event received nominations from some of the most accomplished individuals in categories such as literature, entertainment, social service, business, science and technology, sports, Lifetime Achievement award, and Varshada Kannadiga. The editorial staff of News18’s research team had a difficult task ahead of them in scrutinising these names, each of whom has made the state proud with their outstanding efforts. The constructive discussion among jury members, as well as the research work done with the assistance of the News18 Kannada team, aided in reaching an easy conclusion.

The channel will honour the winners, as well as the nominees, at a star-studded presentation award ceremony on February 22, 2023, at The Chancery Pavilion, Bengaluru in the presence of eminent guests and celebrities. The success of the jury meeting and upcoming award ceremony is rightfully presented by Mysore Sandal Soap, which is co-powered by Ullas Agarbatti, Ffreedom App, Amrith Noni, and Reliance Industries Ltd, as well as beverage partner Levista Instant Coffee.