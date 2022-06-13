News18 Kannada to commend people and organisations who have contributed to development of healthcare industry in Karnataka at News18 Kannada Amrith Noni Healthcare Awards 2022

The health of its citizens is one of the strongest markers of a nation’s development, and the past couple of years have tested the mettle of the most powerful nations and its people. And through these trying times, it has been healthcare professionals who have gone above and beyond their call of duty to save lives. To honour the contribution of the healthcare fraternity and acknowledge their inspirational efforts in keeping the citizens of this country safe, News18 Kannada is all set to host the News18 Kannada Amrith Noni Healthcare Awards 2022. The grand event will be held on 26th June 2022 at Conrad Hotel, Bengaluru.

The awards received a significant response across different categories after a high-decibel communication campaign that invited nominations from the state. Each of these categories are representative of the entire gamut on which the healthcare platform rests including the support staff, services that aid the healthcare system, non-government enterprises and alternative medicine that have worked tirelessly to ensure reach into the underserved communities. Few categories under which the awards will be announced are Best Ambulance Driver, Best Nurse, Best PHC, Best Community Service, Best Social Service, Best Charitable Trust, Best Multi-Specialty, Best Child & Mother Care, Best Tertiary Care and Best Homeopathy.

Intensive research carried out by the News18 Research team, ensured the jury had a tough task cut out for them. A jury meet was held on 8th June that saw its members review the state-wide applications and shortlist the most impactful and deserving candidates. It comprised of eminent professionals and experienced practitioners from the industry including Dr. BNBM Prasad, Lt. General, Retired Director General, Armed Forces Hospital Services and Surgeon General (Heading the Panel); Mr. Dr. Bhujanga Shetty, Famous Ophthalmologist, Founder Narayana Netralaya; Dr. M.K. Sudarshan, Chairman, Karnataka Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee; Dr. Anjali Nimbalkar, MLA; Mr. DP Satish, Group Editorial Advisor, Network 18. This year’s Title Sponsor for the award ceremony is Amrith Noni.

Witness the awards ceremony on News18 Kannada on 30th June. It will also be available on the YouTube channel subsequently.