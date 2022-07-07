News18 Kannada Vidya Sangama 2022 will be a one-stop solution for students seeking expert guidance on career goals

7th July 2022: Education has come across a long way with technology now enabling students and guardians to explore various career options at the click of a button. The countless websites and resources online on education confuse a student, who needs to make the right choice. Assuring that one-on-one expert guidance, News18 Kannada has announced the News18 Kannada Vidya Sangama 2022 – A Mega Education Expo. To be held on 9th and 19th July at Malleshwaram Grounds, Bengaluru, this event will guide aspirants on their career paths through expert insights from multiple institutions and eminent personalities.

Presented by Manipal University, Bengaluru, and powered by Ramaiah University, News18 Kannada Vidya Sangama 2022 will have more than 45 academic institutions provide important updates on affordable courses, colleges, universities, faculty, campus placements, and scholarships. The event will be inaugurated by Dr. Ashwathnarayan C.N., Minister of Higher Education, Karnataka. It will also have informative panel discussions on education system, scholarships & govt. schemes, personality development, digital media influence on education, media journalism, and practical learning strategies, presided by Mr. Pulkit Jain, Co-Founder, Vedantu; Mr. Rajesh Kumar B, Co-Founder, Chalkstreet, and Learnbee’s. Entry to the event will be free of cost for students and guardians.

The mega education expo will also be graced by the presence of Sandalwood stars Sathish Ninasam, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok. Students facing any difficulty to attend the event can avail free pickup and drop facility to and from the event after consultation with News18 Kannada for the same.

Get the correct guidance on your higher education and career by attending News18 Kannada Vidya Sangama 2022 on 9th and 10th July at Malleshwaram Grounds, Bengaluru