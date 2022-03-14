News18 Kannada’s Varshada Kannadiga 2022 adjudges achievers and winners in Jury Meet held recently

14th March 2022: News18 Kannada continues its legacy to laud and celebrate remarkable achievements in various sectors through its flagship property Varshada Kannadiga 2022. This year, the signature event will be grander and bigger with an exceptional list of talented awardees. In an annual ritual to honour talent that often goes unnoticed, Varshada Kannadiga acknowledges and recognizes the unrecognized and extraordinary feats of ordinary people.

As a precursor to the event, News18 Kannada held a Jury Meet on 4th March 2022 in the presence of an esteemed panel of jury at JW Marriott. The assembly was chaired by Justice N.K. Sudhindra Rao, Rtd. Justice, High Court of Karnataka, along with a jury of eminent dignitaries including Justice N.K. Sudhindra Rao, Rtd. Justice; Dr. Baraguru Ramachandrappa, Litterateur & Lyricist; Ramya, Actress; M.N. Anucheth, IPS; Mamatha Poojary, Former Indian Team Kabaddi Player and Siddappa Gopal Kaloji, Editor, News 18 Kannada.

The flagship event received nominations of some of the finest go-getters in categories including literature, entertainment, social service, business, science and technology, sports, Lifetime Achievement award and Varshada Kannadiga. The research team of editorial staff at News18 had a tough job ahead scrutinising these names, each of whom have made the state proud with their outstanding endeavours. The constructive discussion by jury members, along with the research work done under the supervision of Siddappa Kaloji, editor, News18 Kannada, helped to arrive at a conclusion with ease.

The channel will felicitate the winners, along with a special mention to the nominees, in a star-studded presentation award ceremony scheduled for 25th March 2022 at JW Marriott in the company of eminent guests and celebrities. The success of the jury meet and upcoming award ceremony is rightfully credited to title sponsor Mysore Sandal Soap, and co-powered by Amrith Noni, Attica Gold Company and Rohan corporation.