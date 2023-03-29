News18 Network partners with Poonawalla Fincorp for the upcoming third edition of its marquee leadership conclave

New Delhi | March, 2023: News18 Network has partnered with Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, a Cyrus Poonawalla group promoted NBFC, for the upcoming third edition of its marquee leadership conclave – Rising India Summit 2023. The third edition of the two-day conclave will be held on 29th-30th March at Taj Palace, New Delhi. The summit will convene esteemed leaders from central government and various sectors such as, arts, sports, business, and academia, both from India and around the world. It has been conceptualized to create an engaging forum for these leaders to deliberate in productive discussions, share their knowledge, and provide valuable perspectives on how to continue advancing India’s progress.

Themed ‘The Heroes of Rising India’, the summit illuminates the exceptional accomplishments of Indians, who go beyond the ordinary to propel India’s growth trajectory. This year, the summit will celebrate the remarkable achievements of ‘Ordinary People’ who have made an ‘Extraordinary Social Impact’. The mega-event will acknowledge 20 such heroes, who have designed innovative solutions that are making a difference at the grassroot level and launched social entrepreneurship ventures with the potential to transform lives, initiate community-led programs that are bringing positive change in various ways, and demonstrated acts of compassion and courage that are contributing towards making India a better place.

The event will be graced by Honourable Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, who will deliver the keynote address. Minister of External Affairs of India, S. Jayashankar, will also share his insights on ‘India’s G20 Moment.’ Esteemed leaders from various sectors, including governance, arts, business, and academia, both from India and around the world, will participate in productive discussions and share their knowledge and perspectives on how to continue advancing India’s progress. These discussions will cover a range of topics, such as ‘India Stack: Highway To Growth’, where Dilip Asbe (NPCI), Shashank Kumar (Co- Founder & CEO, DeHaat), B.V.R. Subrahmanyam (CEO, Niti Aayog), and K. Rajaraman (Secretary, DoT) will offer their valuable opinions.

Corporate leaders like Vivek Tyagi (Chairperson of India Electronics and Semiconductor Association); Srinath Ravichandran (AgniCool Cosmos); Aman Gupta (BOAT); Tarun Mehta (Ather); and Abhay Bhutada (Poonawalla Fincorp) will be seen sharing their thoughts on the topic ‘Made in India rising aspirations of young India’. Moreover, there will be another session on ‘Women’s Era’ featuring Rakulpreet Singh; Shilpa Rao; and Vinita Singh (Sugar Cosmetics) along with Smriti Irani. Adar Poonawala (Serum); Salil Gupte (Boeing); Sunil Vachani (Dixon); Sanjeev Sharma (ABB); and Santosh Iyer (Mercedes-Benz) will be on the panel titled ‘India’s Manufacturing Moment: Now or Never.’ Additionally, Bollywood icons like Siddhartha Anand; Ayan Mukherjee; Kajal Agarwal; Mrunal Thakur will be on the panel titled- ‘One India – One Cinema’ along with Anurag Thakur. World Boxing Championship gold medallist- Nikhat Zareen and Oscar winner, Guneet Monga too will be gracing the summit.