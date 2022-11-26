News18 presents the biggest Entertainment conclave with its latest initiative ‘News18 Showreel’

26th November 2022: News18 proudly presents ‘Showreel’- an unforgettable evening with the biggest stars of cinema and OTT. Touted as the most expansive and comprehensive conclave ever organized on the Indian entertainment industry, the event will take place on the 27th of November 2022 at Taj Lands End, Bandra, Mumbai.

News18’s initiative Showreel will bring together many icons of the Indian film and OTT industries on one stage such as Kartik Aryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shankar Mahadevan, Kajol, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Anupam Kher, Rasika Duggal, Anand L Rai, Revathi, Yami Gautam, Shivam Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan. Discussing the ‘The Future of Indian Cinema and OTT’, the actors will put forward their viewpoints about current challenges in the industry and their vision for what the future may look like.

Commenting on the gala conclave, Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO-Hindi news, News18, said “It is only natural for India’s No. 1 News Network to take the lead in developing and launching new path-breaking and industry-defining initiatives. News18 Showreel is another such offering from the Network – the biggest conclave of its kind by a news platform that will engage top stars and key industry stakeholders to discuss the future of entertainment in the country. I am personally very excited about this initiative and also confident that it will also be very well received by our audiences.”

The biggest-ever confluence of Indian film and OTT stars will be telecasted LIVE on 27th November at 3 pm exclusively on News18 India