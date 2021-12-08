News18 Punjab to host ‘Rising Punjab 2021’ on Dec 9

Punjab, December 8, 2021: December 9th will see a cavalcade of politicians, influencers, and celebrities making their way to the JW Marriott Hotel Chandigarh as News18 Punjab| Haryana| Himachal hosts its most looked forward to conclave ‘Rising Punjab 2021’. The day-long initiative has been curated to set the stage with the most pressing subject matters, expected to rule the agenda for Punjab, in the year 2022.

With a focus on political agendas, the endeavor of the conclave is to congregate the who’s who from across political parties active in Punjab, to share their vision for the states. The programming offering has a clear intent to enable a platform where top voices of the State will express views, debate rationally and provide solutions, that will lead to betterment of the States. The day promised to offer rip-roaring and edge-of-the-seat moments, that will ensure audiences stay glued to News18 PHH from 10 am to 8.30 pm on December 9, 2021.

With a clear agenda for ‘Rising Punjab 2021’ defined around the upcoming assembly elections in the states, along with other socio-political and economic issues, the gathering will host an eclectic mix of speakers. The programming is designed with the right proportions of politics, current affairs, local issues, and celebrity quotient, to ensure appeal and interest to a larger audience base. The sessions will be moderated by the channel’s team of leading anchors, who will play a key role in ensuring an unbiased representation to the audience.

Leaders from across parties including the Congress, AAP, BJP, PLC, SAD & SAD (Sanyunkt), are expected to participate. The panels will feature some of the most powerful names of Indian politics like CM Charnjit Singh Channi, Captain Amarinder Singh, Bikram Singh Majithia, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Bhagwant Mann amongst others.

Other illustrious names expected at the conclave include Union Minister Som Prakash, Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Deputy CM O P Soni, Minister Pargat Singh, Parminder Singh Dhindsa Raghav Chadha, Harjit Grewal, Surjit Kumar Jyani, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Sidhu Moosewala, Actor Sonu Sood, Social Activist Malvika Sood and many others.