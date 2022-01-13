News18 Tamil Nadu to bring/present Jallikattu live coverage from popular Madurai venues to your TV sets

13th January 2022: The harvest season is here in India and each state has its own unique way of marking the celebration amidst much gusto. Pongal is among the popular harvest festivals, celebrated in the state of Tamil Nadu. Apart from rangolis, decorations and sumptuous food, Pongal is also about the famous traditional sport of – Jallikattu – marked on the third day. The event takes place every year with thousands and lakhs among audience. However, the rising COVID-19 cases at the start of the year has led to restrictions being implemented that will see the public unable to witness the proceedings.

Overcoming these obstacles and leaving no stone unturned towards celebrating the festivities on Maattu Pongal, News18 Tamil Nadu will bring live action from iconic venues at Madurai. The coverage will run live from 8 am to 4 pm, bringing the best of traditional celebrations live to the television screens. Without risking lives during the pandemic by stepping out of their homes, viewers can sit at the comfort of their home and catch updates from Avaniyapuram, Palamedu and Alangalallur from January 14 to 16 as they celebrate Pongal.

Other than Jallikattu Live, News18 Tamil will be hosting special half hour Pongal programs like Thirai Pongal, NEWS18 Gramiya Pongal, Thamizh Puthandin Kathai, Pongal Kondatathin Kathai.

The live coverage will also include panel discussions from experts on the importance of Jallikattu and how the traditional sport has been in the news for last few years.

Details of Venues

Avaniyapuram – 15th January

Palamedu – 16th January

Alangalallur – 17th January

Timings: 8 am to 4 pm