NEXA Music Brings to Light the Finest Artists of the Country

A.R. Rahman handpicks the top 24 finalists for NEXA Music Season 2 in collaboration with QYUKI Digital Media.

The brand new Season of NEXA Music brings focus on discovering and celebrating emerging artists through the pillars of NEXA Music Lounge and Lab. The NEXA Music Lounge features renowned celebrity artists Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes (Shor Police), Uday Benegal, and Monica Dogra.

As the season began, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited had to say, “NEXA Music is a very innovative curation to see the emerging talent from our country. After the success of Nexa Season 1 the second season of NEXA Music is reaching higher levels. The chosen artists will have the opportunity to compose original English compositions of the global Standard under the guidance and mentorship of notable musicians and will be able to share them globally. Now that the 24 artists have been shortlisted, I wish each participant the best of luck!

It was by no means an easy task. In the words of A.R. Rahman, “By nurturing the next generation of Indian artists, QYUKI and NEXA are creating a much-needed tradition. Shortlisting talents is a challenge in itself because as we all know, India is brimming with aspiring performers, and I can’t wait to hear each one this season.”

After several hours and weeks of deliberation, A.R. Rahman was able to handpick the top 24 contestants for Season 2. These artists will perform their tracks on the NEXA LAB floor. To be published on the NEXA Music YouTube channel.

The entire set has been conceived, designed, managed, and executed exclusively by Qyuki Digital Media Pvt Ltd.

This amalgamation has brought NEXA Music to celebrate the artists in the NEXA Mixer event held on the 24th of November, 2022.