NexGen Energia to generate 1 lakh Entrepreneurs & Job Opportunities

Clean fuel energy company, NexGen Energia (NGE) hosted its first advisory board meeting after freshly on boarding five top rank retired IAS and IPS officers as its key advisors. NGE Advisory Board Meeting concluded on its roadmap of National expansion.

As per the virtual advisory board meeting, the clean fuel Energy Company, perceiving the favourable environment and the need to switch to environment friendly fuel energy alternatives. NGE have received over 10,000 applications & have allotted projects at 100+ locations. Top 5 upcoming projects are at Jind, Ambala, Fatehabad, Baghpath, & Khurja. Company will be focusing to appoint production plant franchise & will appoint 100+ partners by March 2022.

NGE has streamlined the ‘NOC’ process to support its partners. NGE has started marketing by putting hoardings on sites & advertisements in newspaper. This will generate both 1 lakh entrepreneurs and jobs besides increasing farmer income, reducing pollution & strengthen village economy.

Commenting on the outcome of the advisory meeting, NexGen Energia Founder and Chairman Dr Piyush Dwivedi said, “We are happy to conduct our first virtual advisory meeting. We believe that for any company to grow holistically views from heterogeneous mix of experienced & talented mentors are a must. With the government initiatives supporting clean fuel energy and with the help of the key advisors who are now playing a key role in mentoring will help NexGen Energia to contribute towards the larger picture in terms of switching over to environment friendly energy, economic development and creating employment opportunities.”

The virtual meeting was attended by Dr. Piyush Dwivedi, Founder and Chairman NexGen Energia, Mr. A P Pathak ADG (retd) Managing Director, NexGen Energia along with the Key Advisory Board i.e. Mr. KN Tiwari DGP (EOW Madhya Pradesh) (retd), Mr. Girish Shankar IAS (retd), ex-Secretary to the Government of India in the Department of Heavy Industry and Mr. Gupteshwar Pandey DGP(retd), Director General of NDRF.

Also present in the virtual meeting were Mr Dinesh Mahajan , Sr. Vice President, Mr. SP Singla, Mentor Technical and Mr. Kapil Arora, Director Technical at NGE.

NexGen Energia Ltd. is a clean fuel energy company with a vision to re-define the manufacturing & distribution of alternate future energy sector. The company endeavours to drive & innovate the future energy revolution. The idea behind it is to have a green planet & energy independence as well as contribute in creating business opportunities for the millennial’s, entrepreneurs, etc.