New Delhi: Targeting Indians across the globe who are keen to stay updated with all the latest news and developments, nexGTv, India’s largest subscription-led video entertainment app, has acquired the global broadcast rights of ABP News Network’s four channels. As part of this alliance, nexGTv users will be able to stream through an array of national and regional news coverage through ABP News Hindi this week, followed by ABP Asmita (Gujarati), ABP Ananda (Bangla) and ABP Majha (Marathi).

By telecasting Hindi and regional channels from one of the top networks in the country’s news industry, nexGTv aims to deliver serious & entertaining fast-paced updates and in-depth analysis of news to its informed users. Viewers will also witness an interesting combination of prompt reporting with insightful discussions on news and current affairs.

Abhesh Verma, COO, nexGTv said, “Considering the busy lifestyles of our users in India as well as across the world, they are often unable to stay updated with the latest information in their areas of interest. They want a reliable network that can help them in keeping a track of what’s happening in and around their society and the world at large. Being a leader in content aggregation with regards to quality, quantity, and diversification, we partnered with ABP News Network to not only boost our content offerings for nexGTv viewers but also give the channels the advantage of maximizing their consumer outreach through our platform.”

Avinash Pandey, COO, ABP News Network said, “ABP News Network has been delivering hard and accurate news to its viewers over many years now. It is the most trustworthy news channel amongst Hindi news viewers. Content consumption through mobiles has been growing at a very fast pace and will see a continual rise in the coming time. To reach out to more and more people accessing news content on mobile in India and across the world, we have associated with the leading content aggregator nexGTv. Through this association, we hope to extend our brand promise ‘Aapko Rakhe Aage’ to a larger audience across the globe.”

nexGTv subscribers can enjoy all the four channels through the nexGTv mobile app on their Android or iOS devices or on www.nexgtv.com.