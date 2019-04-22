Next Education became the first Edtech company to launch MOOCs for K-12 teachers on its community platform

Next Education India Pvt. Ltd., India’s leading education solutions provider recently launched MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses) on its community platform, Next Gurukul, to train teachers on the latest pedagogies and global practices in the K-12 education sector. The five online courses, Early Years: Learning and Development (starting 22 April), Computer Masti in the Classroom (starting 22 April), Teaching of English in Indian classrooms (starting 13 May), Environmental Studies for the 21st Century (starting 13 May) and Wonder Maths in the Classroom (starting 13 May), intend to enable teachers to become better facilitators of the 21st-century learning.

Over a decade, Next Education has been transforming the Indian education system with its revolutionary end-to-end education solutions for the K-12 segment. Its latest open learning courses created for teachers will help them in strategising innovative methods of teaching. Furthermore, it will enable them to overcome various classroom challenges, such as engaging a class effectively and covering the entire syllabi in time. The online courses will also introduce them to the philosophy of NextCurriculum, and help them successfully translate it in their teaching methodologies. Designed by highly-esteemed and qualified academicians, subject matter experts and instructional designers, the courses will enable the teachers to acquire quality instructions for a comprehensive educational experience.

MOOCs will also provide teachers with an opportunity to communicate and collaborate with their peers all over India and the Middle East for a deeper understanding of the topics. An online certificate will also be given to all the teachers on the successful completion of each course.

Commenting on the launch, Beas Dev Ralhan, Co-founder and CEO, NextEducation India Pvt. Ltd, said, “For effective learning to take place, teachers must stay conversant in their subject knowledge, pedagogical skills and communication skills on an ongoing basis. The newly launched online courses on our Next Gurukul accelerate a learner-centric environment for the teachers to interact with their peers across the country and stay abreast with innovative ways of teaching-learning aspects. Our ultimate intention is to offer teachers the right training so that they can explore the latest trends in the K-12 learning ecosystem and initiate a journey towards imparting transformative education to the students.”

The enrolments for the programs have already begun. Teachers who are already registered on the Next Gurukul can log in with their credentials and select the course of their choice. However, those who aren’t registered on the site will first have to get themselves registered on https://www.nextgurukul.in/ moocs and then follow the rest of the process. The candidates can enrol for more than one course simultaneously. However, it is necessary for them to peruse the details of the courses properly in order to create a balance between the study hours and the demands of the intended courses.