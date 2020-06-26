Next Education partners with Vonage to boost virtual learning solutions in 12,000+ schools across India

India’s leading education solutions provider, Next Education Pvt. Ltd. has partnered with Vonage, a global business cloud communications leader to cater to the increased need for virtual classroom sessions in 12,000+ schools across India due to COVID-19 induced lockdown.

As COVID-19 pandemic lead to closure of schools, Next Education witnessed an increased need for one-on-one as well as one-to-many classroom training sessions between teachers and students via live lectures in different cities throughout India.

Speaking on the partnership, Beas Dev Ralhan, CEO and Co-founder of Next Education said, “Due to the COVID-19 crisis, we saw a rapid increase in the need for video solutions – up to 10 million video minutes per day. This called for us to upgrade our existing systems to be able to cater for the increased video traffic.” He also added, “From a plethora of video solutions, we finally found our partner in Vonage. Vonage enabled us to scale quickly to meet our increase in video traffic via its Video API which was easy to embed directly into our existing website and app.”

Taking this partnership forward, Omar Javaid, President API Platform Group, Vonage said, “Vonage is proud to support educators around the world, especially at this extraordinary time of need. With the increased demand for scalable, reliable video tools that allow teachers and students to connect safely, Vonage enables solution providers like Next Education to reach out to millions of students directly anytime, anywhere.”

By embedding the Vonage Video API directly into Next Education’s existing platforms, the education solutions provider can offer millions of children a simple and reliable remote, interactive, and adaptive assessment, live streaming, as well as classroom learning sessions.