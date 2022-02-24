NextGen Rentals Rebrands to Remotely, Pivots to Remote Workers Traveling to Madison, Milwaukee Metros

Remotely, formally known as Next-Gen Rentals, a short-term rental operator popular with the millennials, today announced the company’s completed rebrand in a coordinated effort to diversify clientele. Last year, the company made measurable headway with carefully curated extended stay rentals in Madison’s trendy and most desirable neighborhoods, which received quality reviews.

As the pandemic persisted throughout 2021, the Omicron variant forced many large employers to cancel their return to work plans, making “work-from-anywhere” prevalent throughout Madison and Milwaukee. Founders Drew Reynolds and Stephan Mesdjian acknowledged the trend early. They sought to get ahead of the trend with more precise brand positioning to meet expansion goals from Madison to Milwaukee.

Both metropolitan areas are experiencing surges in remote work, recently acknowledged in panel discussions of human resources leaders by UW-Madison’s Wisconsin Alumni Association. According to a recent Microsoft study, roughly 70% of workers worldwide want flexible remote work options; however, data suggests remote workers who travel seek housing providers with clear value propositions. Madison offers attractive ecosystems for remote workers, including many coworking spaces: Brix, 100state, Horizon, Madworks, Synergy, Matrix, Logic Workplace, and Spaces Capitol East District. Plus Ward 4, Work Lofts MKE, and the Hive in Milwaukee.

In late October, the founders contracted with Madison’s women-owned creative agency “Bizzy Bizzy Creative,” led by Founder Candy Phelps and Creative Director Mary Jane Conor, to execute the rebrand and new company website with a balanced perspective. “Remote workers coming to Madison to work in the University of Wisconsin system, health care institutions, tech hubs, and corporate headquarters do not have many options for simple, comfortable extended stays. We’re working on solving that problem. Milwaukee faces similar challenges, and we’re excited about our expansion plans there and beyond,” says Drew Reynolds.