NFTically, a first of a kind global marketplace & B2B SaaS for NFTs launched, raises seed fund

NFTically, a first of a kind global NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) marketplace to Mint, Buy or Sell NFTs & B2B SaaS to launch white-label NFT Store/Marketplace launched today. The platform is backed with seed funding from Polygon Matic CEO, Jayanti Kanani & Others.

NFTically enables content creators to launch their own NFT store or marketplace under their domain name. The platform is on track to onboard 1000 multidisciplinary artists and content creators within the next three months. Toshendra Sharma, who is an IIT Bombay alumnus and a Blockchain wizard in India envisioned NFTically as the ‘Shopify for NFTs’. The company’s intent is to empower users with the optimum use of NFT and Blockchain. As a result, the company will also invest in the initiative of NFT education and awareness among the users.

Create and sell your NFTs in four steps:

1. Set up your wallet

Use wallet of choice, and link it to NFTically

2. Create your collection

Add social links, a description, profile & banner images

3. Upload & Mint your NFTs

Upload your image, video, audio, or 3D art & Mint it by listing it for sale

4. Earn Ethereum for your art

Select among options how you want to sell the NFTs

In a largely digital world, NFTs solve copyright infringement issues in key industries like music, art, and content creation and will be the future of the global collectible market which is estimated at $370 billion. NFTs are unique virtual tokens on Blockchain infrastructure that represents ownership, proof-of-existence and allow traceability or ownership of any digital or non-digital item. It can trace a physical or digital item, such as an artwork, a soundtrack, a collectible, an in-game item, domain names, photos, videos, social media posts, blog posts, or even real estate.

With features like Custom UI, Social Tokens of Influencers, and KYC, NFTically will provide free Minting of artworks on its platform, while offering an industry lowest fee of 1.5% on sales occurring on the artists own store/marketplace, while a 2.5% fee will be charged for sales on the NFTically Marketplace. The firm is aiming towards providing financing solutions in the near future for prospective buyers.

Toshendra Sharma, Founder, and CEO, “Our mission is to revolutionize the NFT space by making it accessible to everyone – celebrities, influencers, artists, and enterprises. With a clear focus on NFT awareness and the platform’s user experience (UX), we aim to connect people with their favourite collectibles, artists, and objects. NFT market-related transactions are soaring to new heights every day and given our relationship with art, culture, and emotion, India can be the epicentre of the NFT uprising. Through NFTically, anyone can launch any number of NFT marketplaces and get the right value of their creation.

We are truly grateful to Jayanti & others for trusting in our vision to strengthen the foundation of the NFT ecosystem globally. Funds will be utilized for strengthening the product & growing customers base in coming months.”

Angel Investor Jayanti Kanani, Polygon Matic, CEO Said, said, “The NFT market maturity is one of the most exciting developments that we have witnessed in the Blockchain domain in recent times. This technology shift is much to be banked upon by both investors and artists as it will remain a high growth area. NFTically has the right vigour to fuel its vision and mission in becoming a new-age global marketplace of the future for customers and artists alike.”

NFTically currently supports trading and minting in Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart-Chain. Taking their claim about increasing accessibility to curb, the uncomplicated and user-friendly interface also allows Visa and MasterCard payments for wallet top-ups.