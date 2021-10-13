NFTically, a first of a kind global NFT marketplace creator secures an additional seed investment

NFTically, India’s first global NFT marketplace creator & B2B SaaS for launching white-label NFT Stores & Marketplaces, has secured under 1 Mn investment in the seed A funding round led by marquee investors in their individual capacity. The round saw participation from Nitish Mittersain (Nazara Games), Gaurav Munjal (Unacademy co-founder), Sujeet Kumar (Udaan Co-founder), Kunal Kapoor (Bollywood Actor), Surojit Chatterjee (Coinbase CPO) and other global investors. With this additional funding within three months of its launch, NFTically plans to go into overdrive by directing the funds towards crucial operations such as proactive team building, marketing and enhanced product development. NFTically will further boost the success received by enterprises, celebrities and influencers by monetizing through their own stores.

With the vision of increasing accessibility to NFTs, NFTically allows users and organizations from non-technical backgrounds to launch their own white-label NFT Marketplace or store to mint, sell, & buy non-fungible tokens (NFTs). NFTs presents an opportunity for digital business leaders to birth new business models, extend the value of existing products and services and enter new markets. With increasing digital transformation consuming all businesses, decisions are moving towards more efficient alternatives to the traditional platforms or processes. Businesses are keen to monetize their assets digitally while relying on smart contracts for higher security, identity protection, data verification, and supply chain management. NFTically sees immense promise for sports federations, Bollywood movie studios, and corporate India to adopt this in the coming months and remains keen to offer a clear strategy to support them. The company has a focus on catering to gaming and enables monetization of digital assets on any existing website.

NFTically Founder and CEO, Toshendra Sharma said, “We are elated to garner this new round of funding and win the faith that our investors have demonstrated in NFTically. Today not only celebrities, content creators, artists, influencers, gamers but now businesses are also more than ever looking to monetize their digital assets. Executives are seeing how NFTs are creating value for their business. Our aim is to empower everyone to create wealth with ease by launching their own NFT marketplace on a global stage.”

Talking about the announcement, Nitish Mittersain, MD Nazara and investor in his personal capacity in NFTically said, “While NFTs are still in the formative years, the expansive and bustling NFT ecosystem sees constant innovation and I am certain that NFTically has the right team and vision to capitalize on it as the ecosystem matures.”

Talking about the future fundraising plan, strategic advisor to the company, Jitendra Tatiya (Creago Advisors LLP) said “We are excited to see interest from global investors. NFTically is in the space which can absorb large investments for market penetration. We are already in the process to raise a larger Pre-Series A round and expand the business footprint”.

Considering the growing interest of millennials and Gen-Z into the digital assets segment, the platform aims to work towards building NFT education and awareness among the users while enabling them to reap optimum benefits of NFTs at the same time. Recently, the platform made a record by selling Bollywood’s first NFT – ZEE Studios where it sold the NFTs at 6x more than the expected price.