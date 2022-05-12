NFTICALLY makes minting NFTs free for users; introduces zero cost gas fee

NFTICALLY, India’s first global NFT marketplace creator & B2B SaaS is excited to announce that now it will allow the minting of NFTs without any gas fees on the Polygon network. The feature is enrolled to support the pockets of the users who earlier paid hefty amounts as a minting fee and were held back from minting their NFTs. This change will further boost creators, artists, businesses, and basically, anyone who is looking to get their NFTs on the market to create and mint their NFTs without any hassle of gas fees. The move comes to promote more NFT creators to enter the NFT ecosystem without the fear of bearing heavy costs.

NFTICALLY has also reduced gas fees on other blockchains via Shared Smart Contract and adapted ERC20 payment tokens with the option to enable or disable them. Once the user gets their ERC20 tokens activated on the NFT Marketplace, NFTICALLY provides them with the option or flexibility to enable/disable them as per their requirements. The platform has also enhanced the flexibility to add Tether USD and Wrapped Currency as an additional payment option for the users.

Further to uplift more NFT enthusiasts, NFTICALLY has reduced platform fees for all subscriptions. The fees have been reduced to as low as 1.5% for some of the plans. This move aims to encourage the users to mint and transact as much as they want without having to worry about the high platform fee and to help Marketplace owners on-board many more NFT enthusiasts to their marketplace.

“NFTICALLY believes in supporting its users and Marketplace owners. With these new features, NFTICALLY aims to ease the load on the pockets of the users,” said Toshendra Sharma, Founder and CEO of NFTICALLY. “NFTs and blockchain technology are shaping our future at the moment. These new features are enrolled to encourage more creators to showcase their NFTs to the world and help art-lovers to explore the boundless world of NFTs.”

Over the span of 6 months, NFTICALLY has enabled over 12K+ NFTs and 6300+ listed stores from more than 50 countries across the globe; recording about 138% MoM growth in its users. This number makes up for one of the fastest growth of any platform seen globally.