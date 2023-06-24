NHCC and HICC appoint Mahiul Islam as Director of Operations

Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre (NHCC) and Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) are delighted to announce the appointment of Mahiul Islam as the Director of Operations for the property. With an illustrious career spanning over two decades in the hospitality industry, Mahiul brings a wealth of experience, particularly in the F&B sector.

Mahiul’s professional journey includes working in esteemed global hospitality groups such as Marriott International, The Leela Group, Taj Hotels, and Accor Hotels, both in India and Bangladesh. His notable achievements include contributing to the successful pre-opening of the renowned Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel and handling other hotel brands like Sheraton Grand Bangalore at Brigade Gateway, Swissotel Kolkata, Le Meridien Kochi, The Leela, Kovalam, and Vivanta by Taj, Connemara, among others.

As the Director of Operations, Mahiul will assume responsibility for overseeing the overall operations of the entire hotel and convention centre. His expertise in pre-openings, budget planning, GOR growth, banquet operations, learning and development, coupled with his meticulous attention to detail and pursuit of perfection, set him apart from his peers. Notably, he is also a certified ‘The Leela Wine Leader,’ highlighting his exceptional knowledge of F&B.

In his new role, Mahiul will manage and coordinate all departments, collaborating with the executive committee to develop revenue maximization strategies and enhance the property’s operational capabilities. His primary objective will be to create seamless avenues for business growth and ensure the smooth functioning of the hotel. His focus would also be uplifting service delivery and creating memorable guest experiences.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the upcoming role, Rubin Cherian, General Manager of Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and Hyderabad International Convention Centre, stated, “With Mahiul Islam joining as the Director of Operations, I have full confidence that the property will experience substantial growth. His exemplary service delivery and adept people management skills will undoubtedly make his integration a tremendous success.”

Beyond his professional commitments, Mahiul enjoys exploring new destinations, follows Football diligently, and cherishes quality time with his family.