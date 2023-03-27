NIC Honestly Crafted Ice Creams Launches Sheer Khurma Ice Cream for an Innovative Twist on a Traditional Dessert

Bengaluru, March: NIC Honestly Crafted Ice Creams, India’s fastest-growing ice cream brand, also known to bring innovative and preservative-free ice creams is pleased to announce the launch of its latest flavor, NIC Sheer Khurma, which is just in time for the holy month of Ramzan. Sheer Khurma is a traditional sweet dish that is popularly consumed during Ramzan. This ice cream flavor is an innovative take on the classic dessert, allowing people to indulge in the traditional taste of Sheer Khurma in a refreshing and modern way.

Freshly prepared Sheer Khurma is turned into an ice cream that is enriched with ghee-roasted dry fruits such as raisins, cashews, almonds, pistachios, and dry dates. It is then prepared with milk, sugar, and vermicelli. The ice cream is then enhanced with coconut, rose petals, and saffron, providing a sweet cardamom flavor that is sure to tantalize the taste buds.

NIC Honestly Crafted Ice Cream prides itself on using only the finest and honest ingredients in its products. The Sheer Khurma Ice Cream does not contain any preservatives or chemicals and hence has a 40-day shelf life, ensuring that customers can savor the ice cream for the whole month of Ramzan.

Sheer Khurma is a seasonal dessert that is typically consumed during Ramzan. However, with NIC Sheer Khurma Ice Cream, customers can now enjoy this traditional dessert flavor as an ice cream. NIC Honestly Crafted Ice Creams is committed to providing customers with the best possible customer experience and the most innovative products without adding any preservatives or artificial coloring agents. The launch of Sheer Khurma Ice Cream is just another example of their dedication to this mission.

NIC Sheer Khurma Ice Cream is available at all major food delivery platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, Swiggy Instamart, BlinkIt, and Zepto along with select stores in over 100 cities across India. Try NIC Honestly Crafted Ice Cream Sheer Khurma flavor for a refreshing and innovative take on the traditional dessert, perfect for the occasion and free of preservatives.