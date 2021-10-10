Nice Foundation bags TSS Social Enterprise Award for saving lives

NICE Foundation, a two decades old Hyderabad based trust that has been serving society in the areas of Maternal, Newborn & Child care gets global recognition. It has been chosen by just concluded TiE Sustainability Summit, the world’s largest summit in sustainable space and bestowed it with the TSS Social Enterprise award for saving lives for so many years.

It has impacted 42,000 Lives through direct primary health care delivery. Around 2,75,000 children have been covered by providing care through Preventive care. The novel initiative “Not Well, Come to School!” it rolled out helped perform more than 120 Cardiac surgeries and around 470 other surgeries

All that it costs is 50 paisa per day per child to cover from common cold to cardiac surgery says the foundation. This program has made its way to the Eleventh Five Year Plan to be replicated in the country and also been accepted for the ILO countries of the world, informs the Nice Foundation.

NICE Foundation has received Philanthropic support to more than 200 crores to date

“The mission of the organization is “Saving Lives” and we have been doing so through designing and implementing practical solutions to need-based issues in various regions of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh, informed Dr. Padmanabh Reddy, CEO, Nice Foundation. He further said, “This award is a reward for excellence, which we will cherish”.

Nice Foundation has been shortlisted out of 30,000 social enterprises from about 64 countries registered for the summit.

“One of the key focus area is solving a critical social problem – Maternal mortality rate (MMR) and infant mortality rate (IMR) through an innovative midwife-led program since 2004 in remote, hard to reach terrains to save precious lives of mother/child”, said Dr. Padmanabh Reddy, CEO, Nice Foundation. He further added, “We are delighted to have chosen as the TSS Emerging Social Enterprise of the Year Award. We are both honored and humbled and this recognition will go a long way in motivating our teams at the roots to work harder”

Our interventions have also led to a significant reduction of neonatal deaths to 25%.

Effective Intervention, London has been partnering with NICE Foundation since 2008 and has invested almost 28 crores into Maternal and Newborn projects. They are continuing to support the project with around 20 crores for a similar intervention in other regions of India. This program has the technical support of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, London he/she added.

Mr.Suresh Raju, Co-Chair, TiE Sustainability Summit and Vice President, TiE, Hyderabad said, “We congratulate Nice Foundation and look forward to their continued good-work in impacting the society through innovative strategies.”