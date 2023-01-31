Nick Venezia joins MOGO as Chief Data Officer

WESTPORT, CT and MUMBAI, INDIA – January 31, 2023 — Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MOGO) (NASDAQ Ticker: MGAM), the mobile esports and social platform company driving collegiate esports tournaments, team, and player development in India, today announced that Nicholas (Nick) Venezia has joined MOGO as Chief Data Officer.

Nick Venezia

Nick has spent the last decade working with clients from various industries, including finance, government, technology, entertainment, non-profit, luxury, Fortune 500, Global 100, and more. Along the way, he has built digital assets that convert directly into increased profit margins. Nick uses complex scientific formulas and analytical mathematics to create unique algorithms and toolsets that guarantee revenue for his clients.

“Nick’s expertise in driving data value while protecting those providing their data is of singular importance as we build out the Indian collegiate esports market,” said Mobile Global Esports CEO Dave Pross. “Behind every data point is a human, and MOGO is determined to build the most robust online sandbox for the Indian esports community that inspires confidence and promotes engagement and interaction with game developers and tournament and arena sponsors. We are at an exciting time in the development of a monetizable India-centric esports continuum featuring India-based data centers and MOGO is pleased to have Nick as an integral part of our team. Our data identity, graph and analytics platform maintained on in-country servers will ensure that Indian data does not leave India.”

“I’m very excited about the opportunity for MOGO to be ahead of the curve in building the infrastructure that will allow for esports to flourish in the new era of internet privacy regulations in India,” said Mobile Global Esports Inc. Chief Data Officer Nick Venezia. “Our job and duty is to protect our players, our customers and our partners. We are engineering an interface for gamers and users to interact with and build on top of, while making the data available to build the games of tomorrow designed and tailored to that specific human. MOGO will be creating extremely valuable datasets that also respect individual consent and align with future privacy standards while delivering qualified and high value audiences.”

Nick Venezia is a mathematician, social data architect, and early contributor to digital-marketing teams at Twitter, LinkedIn, and Snapchat. Nick has worked with many consumer brands, helping them define and connect with their constituent audiences and prospective customers. Nick has been publicly recognized by clients and industry partners alike for his contributions and innovations in the field of digital marketing. Nick has also advised public sector stakeholders and agencies on detecting and combatting coordinated social media-driven election meddling and disinformation.

He is the founder and CEO of Social Outlier, and co-founder + Chief Data Officer at DeepPod. With his latest project, Centillion, Nick has brought together a community of visionary data architects, with the mission to help people exercise sovereignty over their personal data and decide by whom, and under what terms their data can be used. Sovereignty over personal data and the ability to securely capture economic value from its use will be essential pillars for any future universal basic income initiatives.

Nick is a graduate of Loyola Marymount University and a CFA candidate. He began his career as a registered representative of the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA).