Nickelodeon Celebrates Individuality With A Special Panel Discussion On ‘I AM #OneOfAKind: Nurturing Self-Love In Children’

Self-love is an invaluable skill for kids to learn. In light of this, Nickelodeon – India’s leading kids’ entertainment franchise, in association with Orchids The International Schools, hosted an engaging forum with industry honchos on how understanding the importance of being #OneOfAKind from a young age is of primal importance. The discussion further emphasized that being comfortable in one’s own skin can encourage young minds to celebrate their individuality, and challenge societal norms and conventions in the long run.

The panel discussion titled ‘I am #OneOfAKind: Nurturing Self-Love in Children’ was graced by Neha Dhupia – actor and mother, Dr. Swati Popat Vats – President of Podar Education Network and Early Childhood Association of India, Dr. Bharti Rakheja – Self-love coach & Founder of ‘I am Enough’ society, and Archana Rushal Padhye – HOD, Special Needs and Counselling Department, Orchids The International Schools. The panel further discussed and defined the roles of family, schools, and communities in helping kids embrace their unique qualities.

Opening the discussion, Neha Dhupia said, “In today’s society, children are exposed to an increasing amount of pressure to conform to societal norms and expectations. From a young age, they are bombarded with messages about how they should look, act, and behave. As parents, we have the power to help our kids to overcome these societal pressures by leading by example. By embracing our own individuality and practicing self-love, we can show our children that it’s okay to be different and encourage them to do the same.”

Speaking on the role of schools and educators helping kids embrace their unique qualities, Dr. Swati Popat Vats, “I am thrilled to be part of the #OneOfAKind panel that recognizes the importance of celebrating individuality in children. Every child is unique and deserves to be celebrated for who they are. It is the role of schools and teachers to foster a culture of individuality and self-love, empowering children to embrace their strengths and differences, paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive future. By working together as educators, we can create a supportive environment where students feel valued, respected, and empowered to pursue their dreams.”

Dr. Bharti Rakheja felt that every child deserves to know their worth and celebrate their uniqueness. “Being a self-love coach, I have witnessed first-hand the transformative power of self-love in people’s lives. By teaching kids to love them unconditionally, we can inspire a generation of confident, resilient individuals who are equipped to navigate life’s challenges with grace and authenticity. It’s wonderful to see a brand that not only entertains but also enriches the lives of its young viewers.” Rakheja concluded.

Commenting on the collaboration with Nickelodeon, Jayashri Bhake, Principal, Orchids The International Schools, Malad West said, “At our schools, we are committed to creating an inclusive and supportive learning environment where every student feels valued and respected. It is great to see Nickelodeon taking a proactive approach in engaging with kids and establishing a warm connection with them beyond entertainment and setting an example for other organizations to follow. We are honoured to join hands with Nickelodeon to host this engaging discussion on being #OneOfAKind and contribute to this meaningful cause. We believe that this collaboration will bring positive change in our school community and beyond.”

The panel discussion was a part of Nickelodeon’s ongoing pro-socio initiative “Together for Good” that aims to inspire self-acceptance and self-love amongst kids and will help them in developing a strong sense of a positive self-image. The discussion, held at Orchids The International Schools – Malad West branch, was a huge success, attracting a diverse audience of over 200 participants, including parents, educators, social media influencers, and children.