Nickelodeon celebrates International Yoga Day with #YogaSeHiHoga campaign

India, 22 June 2023: Category leader and pioneer in kids’ entertainment, Nickelodeon has successfully catered to millions of young audiences across the country with unrivaled, innovative, and engaging experiences. In its ongoing endeavor to make yoga a daily routine in every kid’s life, Nickelodeon has once again partnered with the Ayush Ministry to educate and inspire young minds about the numerous benefits of yoga under its flagship campaign – #YogaSeHiHoga – marking the fourth consecutive year of collaboration. As part of the campaign, renowned duo Motu-Patlu, magic toon Rudra, and the latest alien in town Abhimanyu were seen spreading the message of a healthy lifestyle at the biggest Yoga event in the country in Jabalpur, performing Yoga Aasans with the Vice President of India – Jagdeep Dhankhar, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan Honorable Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh, and other dignitaries, commemorating International Yoga Day!

Smt. Kavita Garg, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush said, “The Ayush Ministry has always supported and encouraged innovative initiatives that promote the practice of yoga. The longstanding probono association between Nickelodeon and the Ayush Ministry exemplifies the power of entertainment and education coming together to create a positive impact on children’s lives and inculcate in them healthy habits. #YogaSeHiHoga initiative aims to introduce yoga as a regular part of children’s lives, capturing their attention from a young age through beloved characters like Motu & Patlu, and we eagerly anticipate further endeavors to engage our future generation.”

Seen performing alongside 150,000 people at the grand event at Garrison Ground, Nicktoons, with their infectious energy and playful spirit, made the practice of yoga fun and engaging for the kids present. The event also witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving a special video message addressing the participants about the importance and values of practicing yoga. Together, the Nicktoons not only spread the joy of yoga but also instilled a sense of mindfulness and self-awareness in the hearts of those who attended.

Nicktoons have been actively advocating a healthy mind and body amongst children through initiatives like #YogaSeHiHoga. In 2019, Nickelodeon celebrated International Yoga Day wherein Nicktoons Motu-Patlu performed Yoga with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 40,000 people at Prabhat Tara ground, Ranchi, and collaborated with Mumbai’s biggest Yoga event – ‘Yoga by the Bay’. Nickelodeon has been celebrating Yoga Day virtually in partnership with AYUSH Ministry to inculcate yoga habits and highlight the importance of building a healthier immune system. The digital partnership was extensively promoted through interactive posts, and videos, followed by a nationwide contest that reached out to over 630,000 mothers & kids combined through digital mediums and 3000+ entries received under the Yoga contest hosted on the brand platform.