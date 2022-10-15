Nickelodeon partners with Smile Foundation to celebrate Motu Patlu’s 10th birthday in Mumbai

National, 15th October 2022: In a decade, Motu Patlu, India’s most-loved kids entertainment show, has created an indelible mark in the hearts and screens of every household. Inspired by the famous characters in Lotpot Comics, Motu Patlu are the awesome twosome of Nickelodeon. Being the first-ever Indian animated characters to have statues at Madame Tussauds, their popularity has been simply spectacular. Today, Motu Patlu enthrall kids with their hilarious antics and rib-tickling adventures across OTT platforms, games, and wide range of consumer products. Celebrating the ten years of every Indian household’s favorite duo, Nickelodeon – the leading kids’ entertainment franchise has gone all out to celebrate Motu Patlu’s 10th birthday. Smile Foundation, India’s most trusted NGO for underprivileged kids, joined to duo to celebrate their special day.

The birthday bash was an absolute riot of fun and games. Straight out of the television screens, Motu and Patlu engaged with the young kids with their silly antics while clicking a lot of selfies. The event witnessed Motu Patlu and the kids shaking a leg on the title track while some others also showcased their recitation skills. Making the day special was everyone and Motu Patlu’s favourite snack – Samosas! And because it was for their 10th birthday, the celebrations were taken to a whole new level. The highlight of the event was a gigantic pyramid, made of over 1000 samosas, which the kids and the volunteers totally gorged on along with loads of cake.

Mr. John Thattil, Vice President, Sustainability and Resources said, “We are happy that the children from this school Smile supports (SHED Primary School), have the opportunity to fulfil their dream of meeting Motu and Patlu and be a part of this milestone celebration. The show, thanks to Nickelodeon, has brought a smile on many a children’s face in the past 10 years. To add to it the parents and adults watching the show along with their children, also were able to Smile and forget their troubles for some time. Each episode of show, while being entertaining always had a very relevant message which was well received by the children.

On behalf of Smile Foundation and its partner SHED Primary School we thank Nickelodeon for the joy they have bought to the children especially today by including them in this celebration and we wish Nickelodeon all the very best in continuing to put Smiles on more children’s faces through Motu Patlu!”

The celebrations will continue across cities promising a week filled with fun activities.