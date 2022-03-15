Nickelodeon’s latest pro-socio edition of ‘Together For Good’ urges kids to ‘#TakeABreak’

15th March 2022; Mumbai, India: As a pioneering kids’ entertainment brand, Viacom18’s Nickelodeon has always had the best interest of its young viewers at heart. The Covid-19 pandemic has brought with it a complex array of mental health challenges that have affected everyone including kids. Nearly every child in the country is going through some extent of stress and anxiety that the aftermath of the pandemic has brought about. Keeping up the promise of always being there for kids, Nickelodeon is set to launch the next edition of its global pro-socio campaign ‘Together for Good’ with the strong message of #TakeABreak. The core thought of the initiative is to tell kids to shed their stress, take a break and do what makes their hearts and mind happy.

The initiative is crafted with Nickelodeon’s most loved characters Chikoo and Bunty. Bringing alive the message of the initiative are our toons through inspiring stories – First with a tired Bunty, who is unable to complete his homework, showcases an animated brain that understands the need to take a break. The second story on the other hand has a flustered and confused Chikoo who is constantly looking out for notifications and updates, showcases an animated heart relaxing and shedding worries and the pressures of daily life. Both stories conclude on a positive and encouraging note of ‘Be Smart! Take a break!’. The initiative will also associate with the Early Childhood Association of India (ECA) and its subsidiary for primary education – APER, a non-profit body that offers a one-stop connection needed for the enrichment, networking, awareness, and advocacy of childhood and everything that affects it so that we can create classrooms where children learn in a stress-free environment with the best from local and global education practices.

Apart from entertaining kids on our channels, Nickelodeon has also created a destination for kids called the “Nickelodeon Stress-Free Zone”, specially curated to give kids a place to Reflect, Relax, Recharge & Reset. The positive message asking kids to take a break will further be amplified through partnerships, social media & engagement with mommy bloggers and advocacy groups. Some eminent and expert partners like Lil Yogi’s, Synchrony India, and Artsphere will engage with kids all through the duration of the initiative with tools on what kids should do when they are feeling stressed using alternative methods like art, yoga, and visual therapies. Nickelodeon is also hosting a Facebook Live on 20th March called “Nurturing Young Minds” with these experts who will guide parents and gatekeepers on how to take care of their kid’s mental well-being.

Speaking on the latest edition of Together For Good, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network at Viacom18, said, “At Nickelodeon, we always put kids first and understand the constant and infinite pressures they are faced with, especially in these challenging times. We have always believed in leveraging our influence and reach for the betterment and well-being of our young viewers. Our latest edition of Together For Good addresses a concern that is extremely important and requires attention. We are certain that our initiative will strike a chord with kids and their parents and are hopeful that the solutions and messages we seek to deliver will help children unwind, relax and be happy.”