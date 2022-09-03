Nickie Stewart Joins Paralegal Advisory Committee at Florida SouthWestern State College

Fort Myers, FL, September 03, 2022 —- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that business litigation paralegal Nickie Stewart has accepted the invitation to join the Paralegal Advisory Committee for the School of Business and Technology at Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers. This Committee works to forge closer cooperation between business and education by continually improving the professional-technical preparation for students. Stewart’s three-year term begins October 1, 2022. Regarding her new appointment, Stewart shares:

“I look forward to serving on the Committee and being a mentor and resource for beginning paralegals. In addition, we endeavor to expand the number of professional internship opportunities offered to current students. I also plan to provide recommendations and direction to support and improve the program from a practical perspective.”

Stewart was selected for her insight into training needs and outstanding community reputation. The nine-member Committee evaluates the quality of paralegal education, advocates improvements for growth, and strives to keep the program current to ensure the program’s education and training align with employers’ needs and that the program’s American Bar Association approval is maintained.

Stewart is an established leader among paralegals and has been a fixture in the legal industry for over forty years. She is a Florida Registered Paralegal, a certified paralegal through the National Association of Legal Assistants (NALA), and most recently obtained her Advanced Paralegal Certification in Trial Practice through NALA. Stewart’s involvement with NALA includes being named Legal Assistant of the Year in 1997-1998, receiving the Affiliates Award in 2015, and attending Leadership Enhancement and Preparation Training in 2016.

