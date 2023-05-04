Nicktoon Abhimanyu goes on an extraordinary adventure in Delhi and engages with tiny tots

Aliens have landed and what better way to welcome them than with kids? Alien Abhimanyu from Nickelodeon’s 12th homegrown IP – Abhimanyu Ki Alien Family – made a grand visit to the capital city of Delhi to introduce himself to earthlings and learn more about its diverse cultures. Abhimanyu was seen exploring the city, its culture, heritage, favorite spots, and attractions and his arrival was greeted with a warm and enthusiastic welcome by the tiny tots of the city.

To celebrate his visit to the city, a ‘Welcome to Earth’ party was organized by tiny tots from Ryan International School. The kids dressed up as aliens and welcomed Abhimanyu with open arms, making him feel at home. The cosplay event was a delightful sight to see, with tiny tots showcasing their creativity and imagination of what life beyond Earth looks like. The next stop was the city’s favorite eatery Nirula’s where he was seen enjoying some local delicacies!

The only alien show in the kids’ category, Abhimanyu Ki Alien Family is about Abhimanyu and his team of three who are on a mission to learn about the unique cultures and ways of life on Earth. What makes it interesting is how the alien team tries to blend in with humans in their human form, make friends, hide their identity, and overcome adverse situations and threats!

Nickelodeon is kids’ favorite and India’s leading kids’ entertainment franchise that has successfully identified white spaces with a robust content library of genre-defining IPs & innovations. With Abhimanyu Ki Alien Family, India gets its very first, homegrown sci-fi kids’ comedy series.

Tune in to Nick at 12pm every Monday to Friday and get ready to welcome your very own alien friend into your life with the ‘Abhimanyu Ki Alien Family’.