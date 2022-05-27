NIDHI Social Accelerator launched by Villgro is accepting applications till May 31

New Delhi, May 27th, 2022: Villgro Innovations Foundation has launched NIDHI Social Accelerator supported by National Science & Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB), Department of Science & Technology (DST) to support market-ready startups. The deadline to submit the applications is 31st May 2022.

The program aims to identify and select 15 startups creating innovative solutions in Agribusiness, Healthcare & Climate Action. NIDHI Social Accelerator’s vision is to enable startups to achieve their goal — of a developed, refined and strengthened go-to-market & finance strategy within a total 6 months period.

The Social Accelerator will assist and accelerate market-ready startups by offering them paid technical assistance to get access to corporate, market & venture finance, and up to INR 50 lakhs follow-on-funding support from Villgro to eligible startups. The selected startups will gain access to diagnostic panels, corporate/investment connections, and market linkages among many other acceleration initiatives.

The technology partner, Amazon Web Services (AWS) will provide technical assistance and AWS Promotional Credits up to 100,000 USD. The ecosystem partner, Alteria Capital, an India-focused Venture Debt fund will provide access to corporate & investor connections through its Activate platform. The investment partner, Menterra Social Impact Fund will help startups to navigate available investment opportunities within their respective impact funds.

Applicants may also reach out to https://villgro.org/current-programs/ for eligibility criteria for the program. The program is led by Mohammad Azhar, Lead, Government & Public Sector initiatives. In case of any program-related queries, you may write to info@villgro.org.

The program seeks promising startups registered within DPIIT with technology and social impact at the heart of their solutions. The enterprises with market-ready stages are eligible for application.

About Villgro Innovations Foundation

Villgro is India’s foremost and one of the world’s largest social enterprise incubators. Established in 2001, Villgro creates impactful, innovative, and successful enterprises in Health, Agribusiness, and Climate Action. Since 2001, Villgro has supported 323 social enterprises that have raised over INR 4,388 million in investments, to create 4922 jobs and impact over 20 million lives. Villgro was awarded the Best Incubator Award by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (GoI) in 2020 and the DivERsity awards in 2022. Apart from India, Villgro also has a presence in the USA, Africa, and the Philippines.