Night Market, the Game of Taiwanese Street Food, Fully Funded on Kickstarter

Talon Strikes Studios launched “Night Market” on Kickstarter this March 9th. The campaign was successfully funded in under 12 hours and will run through till April 3rd, 2021. Night Market is a game for 1 – 4 players combining spatial worker placement mechanisms with challenging resource management and tile laying. At the end of a game of Night Market, the player that has the highest reputation will be regarded as the “Best Night Market.”

Surprise, AZ : Talon Strikes Studios launched “Night Market” on Kickstarter this March 9th. The campaign was successfully funded in under 12 hours and will run through till April 3rd, 2021. Night Market is a mid-weight euro game designed by Adam Zwain that earned a 2nd place Cardboard Edison Award in 2019. Talon Strikes Studios signed it in 2020 as part of its initiative to work with unpublished games and talented new designers. In Night Market, players take the role of a night market owner setting up stalls and sourcing the best ingredients to run the best street food market in all of Taiwan.

Night Market is a game for 1 – 4 players combining spatial worker placement mechanisms with challenging resource management and tile laying. At the end of a game of Night Market, the player that has the highest reputation will be regarded as the “Best Night Market.” Customers will move through a player’s night market, looking to satisfy their culinary cravings; however, they have particular tastes. Discerning customers are also seeking out and willing to pay more for specialty dishes. Therefore to fully capitalize on customers, a player must acquire different foods from across the city and strategically place them within their market. The challenge is there is only so much time to shop for ingredients and prepare for the evening when all across Taiwan the night markets open. Satisfied customers are loyal and will return; disappointed customers will leave with their purses full and stomachs empty.

Taipei is famous all over the world for its night markets and street food culture. Night Market was rigorously tested and lovingly put together with cultural and sensitivity consultation from Maja Lee, Yut Wah Ornstein, and Smoox Chen. Night Market promises to be one for foodies and gamers alike. The title has already proved popular with gamers, with over 400 backers. The game has also been praised by early reviewers who were enthused by the puzzle aspects, the exciting and well-implemented theme. With praise also aimed at the attention to detail within the graphic design.

“I’ve been a judge at Cardboard Edison for several years. In 2019 when Adam Zwain brought Night Market to the competition I was simply blown away by the puzzle aspect. This was a game that I immediately wanted to play again. Seeing Night Market got second place at Cardboard Edison I got in there first and asked to borrow the test copy to play with my business partner Jason Washburn. That copy of Night Market ended up getting passed around several of our gaming groups with great excitement for the puzzle elements. But I’d known immediately this game just needs to get out there and we are really eager to share this game with the world,” said Co-Owner Eric Alvardo.