NIIFL Announces the Appointment of Rajiv Dharas as CEO & MD on an interim basis

India: May 11, 2023: National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIFL), a collaborative investment platform for international and Indian investors, anchored by the Government of India, today announced its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Rajiv Dhar, Executive Director, and Chief Operating Officer as the Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of NIIFL on an interim basis, effective May 11, 2023. The planned succession follows Mr. Sujoy Bose’s request to relieve him from his current responsibilities as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, a position he held since 2016 in the Company.

Mr. Dhar, with over 30 years of experience, has been a critical member of the NIIFL Leadership Team since 2017. During this period, he has been instrumental in steering some of the key milestones and achievements of the Company. He has served on the Investment Committee for all funds managed by NIIFL.

The Board of Directors of NIIFL thanked Mr Bose for his invaluable contribution in helping build NIIFL as one of India’s leading alternate asset manager. Over the last 6 years, Mr Bose as its first CEO helped onboard over 20 premier global and institutional investors and partners, ensuring the successful closure of the largest Indian Infrastructure Fund and the Fund of Funds with investments spanning across infrastructure and other sectors. He built a team that spearheaded commercially viable investments in sectors of national importance while incubating 6 businesses across key infrastructure sectors.

The Board wished Mr. Bose the best for his future endeavors and also welcomed Mr. Dhar in his new role.