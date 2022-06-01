NIIFT begins Admission in Various Courses for Session 2022-23

Northern India Institute of Fashion Technology (NIIFT) was set up at Mohali in 1995 by the Govt. of Punjab under the Department of Industries & Commerce. NIIFT is imparting education in the field of Design, Management and Technology where aspiring students come from all over the country to seek admission and benefit from its educational programs. The Institute has grown with each passing year adding new programmes and continuously evolving strong relations with the garment industry. For providing industry with trained professionals in Fashion business, NIIFT, Mohali has also set up two Centres at Ludhiana and Jalandhar in the year 2008 and 2009 respectively.

NIIFT is under the administrative control of Department of Industries and Commerce, Punjab which is functioning under the dynamic leadership and able guidance of Chief Minister Punjab who is also The Hon’ble Minister of Industries & Commerce, Government of Punjab, Sh Bhagwant Mann ji, Sh.Dilip Kumar ,IAS, Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce , Punjab & Chairman NIIFT , Sh.Sibin C, Director Industries Punjab and Director General NIIFT and Ms. Geetika Singh ,PCS , Director NIIFT

Institute offers following programmes:-

B.Sc in Fashion Design after 10+2

B.Sc in Textile Design after 10+2

B.Sc in Knitwear Design & Technology after 10+2

M.Sc in Garment Manufacturing Technology after Graduation*

M.Sc in Fashion Marketing and Management after Graduation*

M.Des. in Fashion and Textiles after Graduation*

Admission at NIIFT is on the basis of an entrance test to all Under Graduate Programmes at three centres which is scheduled to be held in the month of June 2022. Admission to Post Graduate Programmes is direct on the basis of interse merit of qualifying examination.

As an add on, with the launch of new state of art building at Jalandhar, NIIFT has announced fee-waiver opportunity at Jalandhar for the early 10 admissions. The online registration has already started and last date of submission of applications is 18/6/2022. Details can be seen on the website www.niiftindia.com.

NIIFT Mohali, Ludhiana and Jalandhar campuses are spread over acres. NIIFT boasts of its state of the art campuses and has excellent infrastructure .It has facilities like; Digital classrooms &studios , Wi-fi campus , Library, Resource Centre, Art Studios, Fully Equipped Laboratories, Information Technology Deptt. With the latest specialized design softwares. .

Giving further information, Dr. Poonam Aggarwal Thakur, Principal NIIFT Mohali and Ludhiana informed that NIIFT shall introduce more professional programmes, Short term Certificate programs, vocational programs in the field of Fashion Design & Clothing Technology, Apparel Merchandising etc. as per the needs of the Fashion Industry in Punjab.

Placements

NIIFT has been able to provide almost 100% placements to passing out students of all streams i.e. B.Sc Fashion Design, B.Sc Textile Design, B.Sc Knitwear Design & Technology, M.Sc Garment Manufacturing Technology, M.Sc Fashion Marketing Management and M Des Fashion& Textiles . Students have been placed in leading Brands and companies like Zara,

Lifestyle, Marks& Spencer, Kapsons, Trident Vardhmaan, Orient Craft, Tynor ,Cascade, Octave & many more and Designers like Tarun Tahiliani, Satyapaul , Ritu Kumar ,J J Valya to name a few.

Our students receive an interdisciplinary education that prepares them to be both artistic and conceptual in their work. The support provided by the institute and its faculty ensures that all the students will get opportunities to succeed in their profession.

During the press conference the media was briefed about activities of NIIFT, Dr.Poonam Aggarwal Thakur (Principal NIIFT Mohali and NIIFT Ludhiana) and Ms. Baljeet Kaur, were present at the press conference.