Nikon India announces a new experience zone in Ballari

July 7th, 2022 – Ballari: Nikon India, a 100% subsidiary of Nikon Corporation, leaders in imaging technology, inaugurated a new experience zone in Ballari – S.V Camera Stores at Gollara Sangha Shopping Complex, Infantry Road. The zone was inaugurated by Mr. Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director, Nikon India, and Mr. Ohba Yuji General manager Imaging, Nikon India. Today’s announcement is poised to strengthen Nikon’s leadership in the southern market with its presence in 33 experience zones.

The new experiential zones in Ballari will enable reaching a vast network of photography enthusiasts, professionals, hobbyist, and artists to enable seamless access to the complete range of Nikon products, including the Mirrorless Series, DSLR cameras, COOLPIX range, lenses, accessories, and Sport Optics Range at a one-stop-shop. These zones will also host special technical support for all professional photographers.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of our first flagship experience zone in Ballari, for our valuable consumers. Ballari is a major district in Karnataka that has a lot of opportunities for growth of creative avenues in photography. With today’s announcement, Nikon aims to highlight its commitment and support to the photography community while making its unique product portfolio easily accessible to consumers. Our goal is to amplify our brand presence PAN India by delivering a delightful and immersive experience in the realm of photography”. said Mr. Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director, Nikon India

Owing to the beautiful landscape and cultural history, Ballari is a strategic location to connect with a diverse set of photography enthusiasts and artists. With Nikon Experience Zones, the company aims to provide consumers across India with a distinctive “touch and feel” experience, aspires to connect with young millennials and empower them to pursue creative opportunities that embody innovation and imagination.