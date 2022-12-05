NimbusPost expands its footprint to the UK market

New Delhi, 5th 2022: NimbusPost, India’s most advanced and leading tech-enabled logistics partner, announces the expansion of its services to the UK market. The move will witness the fast-growing firm hiring over 500 people across different domains to streamline logistics operations in the UK.

Extending its global footprint, the organization’s expansion to the UK market is aimed at cementing its strategic growth both in the British and European logistic landscape. Foraying into the new market, NimbusPost will be seen offering its unmatched services across three main categories – domestic shipping, international shipping, and warehouse & fulfilment services. With the UK’s logistics market expected to reach USD 642.32 billion by 2027, increasing at a CAGR of 6.21% from an estimated USD 475.25 billion in 2022, the company intends to capitalize on strong business opportunities in the region.

Talking about the expansion, Mr Yash Jain, the Founder and CEO of NimbusPost said, “We’re extremely delighted and proud to announce that we’ve recently launched our logistics operations in the United Kingdom. The country is expected to have nearly 60 million eCommerce users in 2022 and the eCommerce market is projected to exceed £260 billion by 2025. These numbers indicate a promising future for the company. We’re actively hiring professionals in the UK team across different domains to ensure smooth operations.”

The platform lets users easily get a shipping quote based on the package weight, delivery distance, and other metrics through its website’s homepage. The shipping aggregator has partnered with over 12 courier partners to provide flawless domestic and international courier services to eCommerce merchants. They offer an API integration with 8+ marketplaces and eCommerce channels to facilitate quick order import and fastest shipping. With postage serviceability across the entire UK Mainland and offshore postcodes, the logistics partner is aiming to ramp up the customers’ eCommerce experience with the fastest deliveries across 196 countries including the USA, Australia, Netherlands, and others.

The company has appointed Mr Sunny Wadhwa as the country head for NimbusPost UK. Sunny, an accomplished and performance-driven professional with experience of over a decade in the freight forwarding industry, will help NimbusPost strengthen its foothold in the country’s fast-growing industry. Having worked with prestigious brands like Universal Delivery Solutions, Winify, and others, Sunny has proven his excellence in the logistics industry.