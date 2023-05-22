NimbusPost Partners with India Post to Boost Order Fulfilment

India, May 22, 2023: NimbusPost, a leading tech-enabled shipping aggregator, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India Post, India’s government-operated postal service and the backbone of the country’s communication, to provide a seamless shipping experience for eCommerce sellers and buyers. The partnership was formalised at NimbusPost’s head office located in Gurugram in the presence of Mr Vickey Kumar, Director of Postal Services (Mails & BD), Mr Manu Dev, ASP, and Mr Yash Jain, the Founder and CEO of NimbusPost, and other dignitaries from both organisations.

With the continuously growing eCommerce sector, the need for efficient and reliable shipping solutions has become crucial in India. The partnership between NimbusPost and India Post is a significant step in meeting this rising demand in the logistics sector. The collaboration will enable NimbusPost to leverage India Post’s extensive network of 156,434 post offices nationwide to provide affordable and reliable shipping services to 80,000+ SMEs, large-scale enterprises, D2C brands, and online sellers.

Commenting on this momentous occasion, Mr Yash Jain, the Founder and CEO of NimbusPost, said, “We are thrilled to partner with India Post, one of the most trusted and recognised names operating the world’s largest delivery network. Our collaboration will enable us to reach a wider audience and provide them with world-class shipping services at affordable rates. With this partnership, we aim to expand our countrywide reach by leveraging the most extensive and robust courier network of India Post. We look forward to adding more value to the Indian eCommerce and shipping industry through this promising collaboration.”

Following the partnership, NimbusPost will integrate its platform with India Post’s APIs to provide end-to-end shipping solutions, including pick-up, packaging, and delivery services. The collaboration will also enable eCommerce sellers to track their shipments in real-time and receive notifications at every stage of the shipping process.

The India Post team shared views on this alliance by saying, “We are pleased to partner with NimbusPost to provide a seamless shipping experience to eCommerce sellers and buyers. Our extensive network and infrastructure, combined with NimbusPost’s technology and expertise, will enable us to provide customers with efficient and reliable shipping solutions.”

India Post has been the plinth of the country’s postal service for more than 150 years and has greatly contributed to the country’s socioeconomic development with the highest order of transparency and professionalism.

Overall, the alliance between NimbusPost and India Post is a significant development in the Indian eCommerce space, and it is expected to positively impact the entire industry by providing efficient and reliable shipping services to eCommerce sellers and end customers.