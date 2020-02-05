Nippon Paint India Inks MoU with Snapdeal for a Range of Car Care Products

Nippon Paint India has signed a long-term partnership with leading ecommerce portal Snapdeal. Under the agreement, Nippon Paint India’s complete range of aerosol spray paint: Pylac 1000 Rainbow series will be available on Snapdeal at a special price for immediate purchase. The Pylac 1000 Rainbow series is an easy-to-use, fast drying product that can be used on multiple surfaces like wood, plastic or metal. It is available in a 32 shade range, all offering excellent coverage. The Pylac 1000 range will be available at an ‘exclusive-on-Snapdeal’ price of Rs 199.Nippon Paint India has been selling this product since 2015 through online and offline channels. Nippon Paint India also offers primers, sealers and fillers which fall under its low-VOC range.

Un-boxing the Sparkle and Pylac range, Mr. Sharad Malhotra, President, Nippon Paint India – Automotive Refinishes & Wood Coatings said, “We are excited to be one step closer to our consumers through this arrangement with Snapdeal. Car users and enthusiasts can now enjoy easy availability and quick delivery of our Pylac products. We are hoping to capture a substantial chunk of the fast-growing organized car care solutions market through the convenience of e-commerce portals.”

Talking on the partnership, Mr Vikas Kumar, Director – Business Team, Snapdeal added, “Car Care and Automotive paint products have a sizeable market on our platform. We are happy to partner with Nippon Paint India to reach out to more auto enthusiasts with their Spray paint range.”

Nippon Paint India is a leading producer of high-quality paints and coatings for automotive refinish, Industrial and the decorative sector. Nippon Paint India is part of the NIPSEA Group which, together with Nippon Paint of Japan, forms the largest coatings group in Asia Pacific and the 4th largest in the world in terms of revenue.

Photo Caption: Mr. Sharad Malhotra, President, Nippon Paint India – Automotive Refinishes & Wood Coatings and Mr. Vikas Kumar, Director – Business Team, Snapdeal unveiling the -Aerosol Pylac 1000 Rainbow Series