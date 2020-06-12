NIRF Ranking announced; IIHMR University, Jaipur in top 1% management institutes of India

IIHMR University, Jaipur, has been in the top 1% management institute in India, reveals the Union Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank while announcing NIRF (National Institute Ranking Framework) in New Delhi, Today. The rankings for India’s best universities and institutions were to be released in April but got delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

IIHMR University is now the first private institute from Rajasthan in this category to achieve this milestone. The university got 65th Rank in the category of management institutes, which was 72nd last year. The number of Indian institutes registered for the NIRF ranking this year has increased from 20 percent as compared to last year, where 6300 management institutes applied for this ranking in 2020. Apart from IIHMR University, the only institution which could make in top 75 in the management category from Rajasthan is IIM, Udaipur. Many institutions from Rajasthan who were there in last years ranking, could not make it to the top 75 list of institutions this year.

Announcing the achievement, Dr. Pankaj Gupta, President, IIHMR University, said, “This is indeed a great achievement for the institute. This is the true acknowledgment for the sincere efforts of team IIHMR University who are continuously working even during this pandemic. As these rankings are expected to act as a guide to students looking for higher educational institutions in India, IIHMR will surely be the first choice of students who are aspiring for a career in Healthcare, Pharma, and Rural management. We thank our Recruiters, Alumni, Students, Faculty, and Staff and all other stakeholders for making this possible.

IIHMR being a pioneer institute in Public Health and Management, is continuously conducting a series of webinars during COVID-19 on topics of Healthcare Management, Rural Development, Pharmaceutical Management, and other related issues to create awareness and update students with the current situations across the world.