Nissan India wholesales 6662 vehicles in February 2022

New Delhi (March 01, 2022) – Nissan India announced on the strength of the successful launch of the all-new Nissan Magnite, Domestic wholesale of 2456 units and exports wholesales of 4206 units of Nissan and Datsun vehicles. The “Make in India, Make for the World” Nissan Magnite is being exported to 15 countries overseas, which includes Nepal; Bhutan; Bangladesh; Sri Lanka; Brunei; Uganda; Kenya; Seychelles; Mozambique; Zambia; Mauritius, Tanzania, and Malawi. In the export markets since the launch 7651 units have been exported. Nissan Magnite with its dynamic performance has achieved the second position in the sub-compact SUV segment with a 22% market share in Nepal. In South Africa, Nissan has achieved year-to-date wholesales of 4053 units. Nissan Magnite was the first product to launch under the Nissan NEXT strategy, the focus was on delivering high-quality products and providing the customers with best-in-class services.

“Nissan Magnite scored a 4-star safety rating in the latest round of ratings issued by Global NCAP, a testimony of Nissan’s commitment to safety and world-class quality standards. While the demand for the game-changer SUV Nissan Magnite continues to grow in India and Global markets on the strength of its strong value proposition and lowest-in-class maintenance, the challenge is on the supply side with shortages of semi-conductors which we foresee to continue for a few more months while we continue to take actions with the suppliers to improve the availability” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Ltd.

In the Domestic market, Nissan Magnite has generated more than 88,000 plus bookings with 31% of bookings being generated through the Digital eco-system. Nissan India launched a first-in-industry innovative Virtual Sales Advisor for Nissan customers as part of its digital platform Shop@home, to enhance customers’ car buying experience. Shop@home, is a digital platform for an end-to-end digital contactless car buying experience for the customers. Starting with engaging exploration enabled through the virtual showroom and virtual test drive, the platform conveniently provides the options to personalize the car, evaluate the exchange value of the existing car, calculate, and compare EMIs and apply for finance before booking their personalized car.

Nissan India also offers a subscription plan that enables customers to own a vehicle with a ‘White Plate’ and a “Buy Back Option” in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai. The plan comes with Zero Down Payment, Zero Insurance Cost, Zero Maintenance Cost, share back and save and an option to own.

The all-new Nissan Magnite comes with the best, lowest-in-class maintenance cost at just 30 paise/km (for 50,000 kms). Peace of mind comes with a warranty of 2 years (50,000kms) which can be extended for up to 5 years (100,000 kms) at a nominal cost. Nissan customers may also book services and even check costs online through the Nissan Service Cost Calculator via Nissan Service Hub or Nissan Connect, bringing utmost transparency to the process. Nissan India also provides 24*7 roadside assistance to the customers in need within 90 minutes in city limits, the service is available in over 1500+ cities. Keeping the health and safety of its customers in mind, Nissan launched the ‘Convenience of Doorstep Service’ and ‘Pick-up & Drop-off’ services of Nissan cars to and from dealerships which mitigates the risk of infection and minimizes disruptions in the schedule of customers.