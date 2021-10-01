Nissan India wholesales 8716 vehicles in September 2021

Bangalore – On the strength of the successful launch of the all-new Nissan Magnite, Nissan India has achieved a Domestic wholesale of 2816 vehicles for its Nissan and Datsun range in September 2021 with 261% growth over 780 Vehicles in September 2020, and in Exports has achieved 5900 units over 211 vehicles exports in September 2020.

In the first half of the Financial Year 2021, Nissan India has achieved Domestic wholesales of 18,591 units with a growth of 459% over last year. In Exports, Nissan India has achieved sales of 18,608 units in the first half of this financial year with 159% growth over last year.

“Customer sentiment is very positive this festive season with strong inflow of bookings, the momentum on the Big, Bold & Beautiful Nissan Magnite is growing stronger & stronger with more than 65,000 plus Customer bookings. The challenge has been on the supply side with shortages of semi-conductors on which we continue to work with the supply chain partners to deliver more of the game changing SUV Nissan Magnite to delight the Customers.” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Ltd.

The all-new Nissan Magnite comes with the best, lowest-in-class maintenance cost at just 30 paise/km (for 50,000 kms). Peace of mind comes with a warranty of 2 years (50,000kms) which can be extended for up to 5 years (100,000 kms) at a nominal cost. Nissan customers may also book services and even check costs online through the Nissan Service Cost Calculator via Nissan Service Hub or Nissan Connect, bringing utmost transparency to the process supported by Nissan’s 24/7 Roadside Assistance available in over 1500 cities.

Keeping the health and safety of its customers in mind, Nissan launched the ‘Convenience of Doorstep Service’ and ‘Pick-up & Drop-off’ services of Nissan cars to and from dealerships which mitigates the risk of infection and minimizes disruptions in the schedule of customers. Whilst the ‘Nissan Express Service’ delivers a quick and comprehensive service experience in just 90-minutes.

Nissan India also launched early this month a first-in-industry innovative Virtual Sales Advisor for Nissan Magnite customers as part of its digital platform Shop@home, to enhance customers’ car buying experience.

Virtual Sales Advisor equips Nissan customers with real-time personalized product expert interaction that provides information about the vehicle, answer product and ownership-related queries, variant suggestions, financing and exchange value options, virtual test drives as well as book the car online. The platform provides complete end-to-end informational and transactional assistance in the customer journey to help the customer make a considered buying decision.

This enhances the Shop@Home digital platform for an end-to-end digital contactless car buying experience for the customers. Starting with engaging exploration enabled through virtual showroom and virtual test drive, the platform conveniently provides the options to personalize the car, evaluate exchange value of existing car, calculate, and compare EMIs and apply for finance before booking their personalized car.

Nissan India’s also offers subscription plan that enables customers to own a vehicle with a ‘White Plate’ and a “Buy Back Option” in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The plan comes with Zero Down Payment, Zero Insurance Cost, Zero Maintenance Cost.

Nissan India also has its entire range of Nissan and Datsun products in Canteen Store Departments (CSD). Defence personnel can now avail all CSD approved applicable discounts and offers through CSD Depots across the country.