Nissan Magnite achieves milestone of 30,000th delivery

Bangalore, India (26 November 2021) Nissan Magnite was the first global product to launch under the Nissan NEXT transformation plan, representing the company’s shift towards quality products that deliver higher value to customers.

Mr Guillaume Cartier, Nissan AMIEO Chairperson, for Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania region in his visit to India, handed over the keys of the 30,000th Nissan Magnite to the customer in a ceremony at a Dealership in Gurgaon. The chairperson also presented Nissan Global President’s Award to the Nissan India team for the launch of Nissan Magnite, a first for Nissan India operations.

Mr Guillaume Cartier said “I am pleased to handover the Nissan Global President Award to the Nissan India Operations for the successful launch of Nissan Magnite under the Nissan NEXT transformation plan. With this car we wanted to shake up the highly competitive compact SUV segment in India. The Nissan Magnite symbolizes Nissan’s commitment to driving innovation in India through daring design, technology and world class Indian manufacturing.”

Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India, commented: “Nissan Magnite is a core model under the company’s global transformation strategy, and is playing a key role in strengthening Nissan’s presence in India and overseas under ‘Make in India, Make for the world’. We thank our customers, business partners and employees for making Nissan Magnite’s first year in the market such an overwhelming success.”

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, added: “Launch of the all-new Nissan Magnite has proven itself to be a game-changer, redefining value in the SUV segment. Multiple awards from media and now this very special recognition of Global Nissan President Award is a proud moment for the Nissan India family. We thank the teams for their innovation, efforts and dedicate this award to the Customers for their love for Nissan Magnite making it a Big Bold Beautiful success. Cumulative bookings stand at over 72,000, a testament to the car’s popularity amongst the discerning Indian customer.”

Biju Balendran, MD & CEO, RNAIPL, said “We are glad to have rolled-out 30,000th Nissan Magnite. We have been able to achieve this milestone with the help and support from all our supplier partners. We are now excited and working round-the-clock to deliver high-quality cars at the earliest to our discerning customers. And the GNPA award is another feather in the cap for the Nissan Magnite.”

The Nissan Magnite comes with the best, lowest-in-class maintenance cost of 30 paise/km (for 50,000 kms). Peace of mind comes with a warranty of 2 years (50,000kms) which can be extended for up to 5 years (100,000 kms) at a nominal cost.

Nissan India also launched a first-in-industry innovative Virtual Sales Advisor for Nissan Magnite customers as part of its digital platform Shop@home, to enhance customers’ car buying experience.

Nissan India offers a subscription plan that enables customers to own a vehicle with a ‘White Plate’ and a “Buy Back Option” in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The plan comes with Zero Down Payment, Zero Insurance Cost, Zero Maintenance Cost.

Nissan India also has its entire range of Nissan and Datsun products in Canteen Store Departments (CSD). Defence personnel can now avail all CSD approved applicable discounts and offers through CSD Depots across the country.